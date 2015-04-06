Former Arris Sales Exec Joins Concurrent

Concurrent, an Atlanta-based supplier of video content delivery and analytics technologies, has tapped former Arris exec Clay McCreery to senior VP of worldwide sales.

McCreery reports to Concurrent CEO and president Derek Elder, another former Arris exec who was appointed to the post in November 2014, succeeding Dan Mondor.

“Clay is an important addition to Concurrent’s executive team as we push towards an IP-centric, software defined future,” Elder said in a statement. “His deep industry experience and expertise, combined with an obsession for helping customers build the highest performance video solutions available, will be a valuable strategic asset as we expand and strengthen our role in the market.”

