Former Ad Executive Cresci-Rae Dies

Catherine Cresci-Rae, 69, former New York ad executive, died May 17, 2018, at her home in West Palm Beach after a long illness.

Cresci-Rae was formerly with the Lois Holland & Callaway ad agency and was the widow of Ian Rae, long-time News Corp. executive and former WNYW-TV news director who created Fox syndicated staple A Current Affair in the 1980s. Ian Rae died in 2014.

Cresci Rae was born in Greenwich Village, New York.

A life celebration will take place at St. Anthony's Church in New York in the next several months, details to be provided at a later date on a Facebook page the family plans to create.

