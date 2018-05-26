Former Ad Executive Cresci-Rae Dies
Catherine Cresci-Rae, 69, former New York ad executive, died May 17, 2018, at her home in West Palm Beach after a long illness.
Cresci-Rae was formerly with the Lois Holland & Callaway ad agency and was the widow of Ian Rae, long-time News Corp. executive and former WNYW-TV news director who created Fox syndicated staple A Current Affair in the 1980s. Ian Rae died in 2014.
Cresci Rae was born in Greenwich Village, New York.
For a picture of Catherine and Ian, click here.
A life celebration will take place at St. Anthony's Church in New York in the next several months, details to be provided at a later date on a Facebook page the family plans to create.
