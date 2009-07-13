Former ABC TV Network President Mark Mandala Dies

Mark Mandala, 72, retired former president of the ABC TV Network, died of apparent heart attack while playing golf July 11 in Dorset, Vt., according to his family.

Mandala's son, Steve, is a top cable sales executive with NBC Universal.

Mark Mandala was with ABC for 32 years, retiring in 1994 as head of the network.

He joined the company in 1962 and after a number of sales and management posts in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York, was named president of the owned TV stations division in 1983. He was named president of the network in 1986.

Mandala is survived by his wife, Joan Neely Mandala, and three sons, Steve, Charlie and Michael.

A memorial service on the West Coast is being planned.