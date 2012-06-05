Former ABC Exec Patmore Gibbs Joins Sony Pictures Television

Suzanne Patmore Gibbs has joined Sony Pictures Television as

executive VP of drama development, U.S. programming and production.

Patmore Gibbs, who departed her post as executive VP of scripted programming for ABC Entertainment Group in March 2011, will lead SPT's

development of scripted dramas in the U.S., as well as working alongside

writers and producers on broadcast and cable projects. In this new role,

Patmore Gibbs will lead the development of scripted dramas in the U.S., as well

as overseeing international co-productions for the U.S.

"Suzanne has incredible relationships with writers and

producers alike," said Zack Van Amburg, president, programming and production,

SPT. "She has earned the respect of the creative community and has successfully

navigated the line between commercial success and a project's individual

integrity. We are lucky to have her join

us and look forward to our collaboration," said Jamie Erlicht, president of

programming and production, SPT.

At ABC, Patmore Gibbs helped develop dramas including Revenge, Once Upon a Time and Scandal,

as well as Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty, Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice,

among others. She also previously served as head of drama development at ABC

Network and held positions at Touchstone Television, where she ran the drama department,

and Mutual Film.