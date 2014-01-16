Former ABC Broadcast Exec Mark Cohen Dies At 81

Veteran ABC executive Mark H. Cohen died on Dec. 31, 2013. He was 81.

Cohen retired from ABC in 1988 after working at the company for 30 years. He held various positions within the company, serving as executive VP of ABC when he left.

Cohen also was a VP of the International Radio and Television Society as well as a former president of the International Council of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Maine native is survived by his wife, Mary Jane Pitman Cohen, daughters Patricia Beth and Cathyanne, and son H. Jonathan.

A memorial services will be held at the Oelker-Cox and Sinatra Funeral Home in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. at 11 a.m. on Jan. 23.