Ford’s Cancer Program Makes Big Ad Buy on Hallmark Nets

Ford Motor Co. has made a multi-faceted on- and off-air advertising buy with Crown Media Family Networks to support the automaker's Warriors in Pink breast cancer initiative.

A Warriors in Pink story will be included in a special two-hour season 3 finale of Hallmark Channel’s scripted drama Cedar Cove. The finale airs Sept. 12.

Ford vehicles will also be integrated into the series.

Cedar Cove cast members Teryl Rothery, Barbara Niven, Sarah Smyth and Dylan Neal will be featured in custom 30-second spots wearing items from the Warriors In Pink apparel line and encouraging viewers to visit fordcares.com.

Crown Media announced the deal as it said it was wrapping up its upfront negotiations.

“Ford Motor Company’s decision to make Hallmark Channel an important broadcast partner in 2015 for Warriors in Pink is testament to the unique value the network’s original content represents in the marketplace,” said Ed Georger, executive VP, advertising and digital sales, Crown Media Family Networks. “Ford has been leading the charge in breast cancer awareness and education for over 2 decades and we are incredibly honored to support their efforts and contribute to the cause in a meaningful way.”