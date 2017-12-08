Ford Out at Broadband For America

Harold Ford is out as honorary chairman of Broadband for America, the ISP-backed group advocating for rolling back net neutrality regs and other actions they say promote broadband investment and deployment.



The former Democratic Congressman was fired from financial firm Morgan Stanley after allegations of harassment surfaced against him from a reporter, just the latest high-profile figure to get the ax over such allegations.



In a series of Tweets, Ford categorically denied the allegations and said he plans to sue the reporter, as well as Morgan Stanley for wrongful termination, but BFA's statement was a strong one.



"Harold Ford Jr. offered and we accepted, his resignation as Honorary Chairman of Broadband for America (BFA), effective immediately," the group said. "BFA and its member companies take the issue of harassment very seriously. BFA does not tolerate intimidation, discrimination or harassment.”



(Photo via INTX: The Internet & Television Expo's Flickr. Photo was taken May 18, 2016. Using Creative Commons License 2.0. Photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio)



