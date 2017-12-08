MoveOn Seeks Investigation of Trump Harassment Allegations

As sexual harassment allegations against high-profile figures proliferate, MoveOn is pressing Congress and/or the Department of Justice to formally investigate President Donald Trump over multiple such accusations against him.



"Twenty women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment or assault committed by Donald Trump. As the nation grapples with allegations against Roy Moore, Senator Al Franken, and Representative John Conyers, it's past time for Congress and the Department of Justice to formally investigate these allegations against Trump," the progressive group said.



MoveOn has so far secured over 150,000 signatures on a petition to that effect.



Recent days have seen the resignations of Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.), John Conyers (D-Mich.) and Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona in the wake and face of multiple allegations of sexual misconduct or harassment.



Franks, the most recent legislator to announce he is leaving, explained his issues in a somewhat cryptic statement.



Franks suggested it was his discussion of surrogacy with two of his staffers that created the issue. But he suggested he was falling on his sword to avoid the unfair slings and arrows of the press.



"In the midst of this current cultural and media climate, I am deeply convinced I would be unable to complete a fair House Ethics investigation before distorted and sensationalized versions of this story would put me, my family, my staff, and my noble colleagues in the House of Representatives through hyperbolized public excoriation," he said. "Rather than allow a sensationalized trial by media damage those things I love most, this morning I notified House leadership that I will be leaving Congress as of January 31st, 2018."



