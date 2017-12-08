Harold Ford Jr. Denies Harassment Charges

Former Democratic Congressman Harold Ford Jr. is out at financial firm Morgan Stanley after allegations of harassment surfaced against him from a reporter, just the latest high-profile figure to get the ax over allegations.



Ford is honorary chairman of Broadband for America, the ISP-backed group pushing for the net neutrality reg rollback, though at press time his bio had been removed from the "About Us" section of the Web site.



A BFA spokesperson was not available to comment on what that bio takedown meant.



In a series of Tweets, Ford categorically denied the allegations and plans to sue the reporter and Morgan Stanley for wrongful termination.



In regards to news today, This simply did not happen. I have never forcibly grabbed any woman or man in my life.

— Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) December 7, 2017

Having drinks and dinner for work is part of my job, and all of my outreach to the news reporter making these false allegations

— Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) December 7, 2017

was professional and at the direction of my firm for business purposes. I support and have tremendous respect for the brave women now speaking out in this important national dialogue. False claims like this though undermine the real silence breakers.

— Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) December 7, 2017

I will now be bringing legal action against the reporter who made these false claims about me as well as Morgan Stanley for improper termination.

— Harold Ford, Jr. (@HFord2) December 7, 2017

Ford was a five term Democratic congressman from Tennessee and a frequent contributor to NBC, according to his now-absent bio form the BFA site, as well as MSNBC. The alleged harassment came after he left Congress. On MSNBC's Morning Joe Friday (Dec. 8), Mika Brzezinski said the show and Ford had agreed he would no longer appear on the show until the issue had been resolved.



