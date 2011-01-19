Ford, Coke, AT&T AgainSponsor ‘Idol'
Some judges are new, but
the key sponsors will be the same as American Idol returns tonight for a 10th
season.
Fox formally announced Wednesday
that Ford, Coca-Cola and AT&T have returned as the show's official
sponsors.
Ford has been an Idol sponsor
since the show launched in 2002. Once again Ford vehicles will be featured
in music videos that will air during the program. The automaker will also be
launching a consumer promotion offering fans a unique consumer experience.
This season Idol will be
kicking off a new Coca-Cola Family Night program. Fans will again also have a
chance to create a unique design for the soft-drink cups the judges use, with
the winner invited to attend an Idol broadcast.
AT&T also returns,
along with cell phone maker Motorola, as the official wireless sponsor of
American Idol. This year AT&T is hosting an Idol sweepstakes with a chance
to win up to $10 million.
