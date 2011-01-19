Ford, Coke, AT&T AgainSponsor ‘Idol'

Some judges are new, but

the key sponsors will be the same as American Idol returns tonight for a 10th

season.

Fox formally announced Wednesday

that Ford, Coca-Cola and AT&T have returned as the show's official

sponsors.

Ford has been an Idol sponsor

since the show launched in 2002. Once again Ford vehicles will be featured

in music videos that will air during the program. The automaker will also be

launching a consumer promotion offering fans a unique consumer experience.

This season Idol will be

kicking off a new Coca-Cola Family Night program. Fans will again also have a

chance to create a unique design for the soft-drink cups the judges use, with

the winner invited to attend an Idol broadcast.

AT&T also returns,

along with cell phone maker Motorola, as the official wireless sponsor of

American Idol. This year AT&T is hosting an Idol sweepstakes with a chance

to win up to $10 million.