Ford Buys 6-Hour Weekend Primetime Block on History

Ford has bought an exclusive sponsorship of a new six-hour block of primetime programming on History dubbed “Truck Weekend in America."

The event begins Nov. 10 and tells the history of Ford's truck legacy, extolling its toughness, heritage and performance, the network said.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“‘Truck Weekend in America’ breaks with the traditional media mold with a programming event built on stories that are steeped in history, with an eye to the future,” said Paul Buccieri, president A+E Networks Group. “From the latest truck technology to vintage vehicles to totally unique modifications and everything in between, this outstanding collaboration delivers a weekend full of nonstop content, the likes of which truck lovers have never seen before.”

New prime-time shows premiere Saturday and Sunday as part of the block. In addition, custom vignettes will air on History and its digital and social channels.

“More than a century ago Ford put America on wheels, and today our trucks are a vital part of the way people work, play and live,” said Mark LaNeve, Ford VP, U.S. marketing, sales and service. “‘Truck Weekend in America’ is a tribute to the passion of our engineers as well as our customers, and to both the history and the future of the pickup truck.”

Some of the shows that are part of Truck Weekend in America, according to the network, are:

Truck Night in America – Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

It’s truck versus terrain, as truck owners from across the United States compete in grueling challenges to test their ingenuity and driving ability in the opening segment, Truck Night in America.”

Truck Hunters – Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

Two top truck builders compete for a sale as they find, restore and put their personal stamp on two classic trucks. Each shop must design with a buyer in mind and, with limited direction, blend its craftsmanship and style with personalized details to gain the buyer’s favor.

Born Tough: Inside the Ford Factory – Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

This one-hour special event lifts the veil on operations inside Ford’s historic Rouge Complex, where F-150 pickup trucks come to life. From stamping raw aluminum to the body shop to final assembly, cameras go behind the scenes and follow the high-tech descendants of Henry Ford’s groundbreaking assembly line.

American Restoration: Truck Edition – Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

Rick Dale is traveling the country looking to restore America one project at a time, now with his eye on a long-forgotten 1956 Ford pickup. Nick, a California grape farmer, bought the beat-up truck when he was 16 but never got around to completing the restoration because his family and farm came first. With a tight budget and just 30 days to restore it, Rick and his team work around-the-clock overcoming one challenge after another to bring this American classic back to life.

Trucks Transformed: Custom Culture – Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

America’s growing community of truck customizers are going to never-imagined levels of performance, utility and just plain awesomeness. How far are they willing to go? This show features far-out custom trucks like rally racer Ken Block’s snow-conquering RaptorTrax and drifting champ Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s “ultimate fun-haver.” Plus, there’s a guide to how customization has come to the masses on budgets from small to huge.

Rescue Trucks – Sunday, 10:30 p.m. EST

This half-hour special event follows our nation’s toughest first responders and their souped-up custom trucks, told from the perspective of these very heroes who put their courage, resourcefulness and vehicles to the test and the men and women they’ve saved. The first responders in Rescue Trucks share some remarkable stories of survival – and the trucks that came to the rescue.