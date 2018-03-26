For KFC, Attention Is Finger-Lickin’ Good

TVision Insights, which measures viewer attention, has new data that says this attention is a much better predictor of whether an ad will drive consumers to stores than simple exposure. Working with research company Sense360, a study looked at an ad campaign for KFC to see if there was a link between whether viewers paid attention to the ads and whether they went to the quick-service restaurant.

TVision Insights measured attention on a second-by-second basis, while Sense360 monitored user location and activity. The two data sets were stitched together to correlate viewing and activity within a two-day period.

The study found that attention impressions for TV ads were four times more predictive of KFC store visits than non-attentive impressions. The results reinforce TVision Insights’ contention that attention is an important currency for advertisers.

“The TV industry is increasingly under pressure from advertisers on two fronts,” Dan Schiffman, chief research officer of TVision Insights, said. “First, to advance measurement of viewing; second, to attribute advertising spend and exposures to offline outcomes.

“This analysis we performed with Sense360 combines these two concepts, demonstrating how attention leads to offline outcomes,” he said. “For brands and agencies, the analysis shows that incorporating attention into the planning and buying process will increase outcomes.”