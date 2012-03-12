Food Network to Screen Childhood Hunger Documentary on Capitol Hill

Food Network's Sandra Lee, host of Semi-Homemade Cooking, will be on Capitol Hill March 27 for a

screening of Hunger Hits Home, a Food

Net documentary on childhood hunger.

The documentary, which debuts April 14, was produced in

partnership with Share our Strength, the Jeff Bridges-backed group whose No Kid

hungry initiative is aimed at ending childhood hunger in America by 2015. Food

Network describes it as an urgent call to action.

Hunger Hits Home

provides a cross-country look at the crisis, including in Washington and

suburban Virginia, through the eyes of three families, as well as some of the

success stories, including a food pantry founder and the efforts of government

officials and non-profits.

Other cities that will host screenings are Chicago,

Cincinnati, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York.