Food Network to Screen Childhood Hunger Documentary on Capitol Hill
Food Network's Sandra Lee, host of Semi-Homemade Cooking, will be on Capitol Hill March 27 for a
screening of Hunger Hits Home, a Food
Net documentary on childhood hunger.
The documentary, which debuts April 14, was produced in
partnership with Share our Strength, the Jeff Bridges-backed group whose No Kid
hungry initiative is aimed at ending childhood hunger in America by 2015. Food
Network describes it as an urgent call to action.
Hunger Hits Home
provides a cross-country look at the crisis, including in Washington and
suburban Virginia, through the eyes of three families, as well as some of the
success stories, including a food pantry founder and the efforts of government
officials and non-profits.
Other cities that will host screenings are Chicago,
Cincinnati, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York.
