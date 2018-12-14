Food Network, Ina Garten Sign Multi-Year Agreement

Ina Garten has signed a multi-year agreement with Food Network to continue her Barefoot Contessa series. The deal also includes several hour-long seasonal specials. Daytime series Barefoot Contessa is shot at Garten’s home in East Hampton, N.Y., sharing what Food Network calls “foolproof recipes and tips for delicious foods made easy.”

"Our audience adores Ina -- she is truly a culinary legend and embodies everything Food Network viewers crave," said Courtney White, president, Food Network. "Her one-of-a-kind personality, warmth and food expertise have made Barefoot Contessa a long-running hit and we are thrilled to confirm brand-new seasons."

Garten has 11 cookbooks to her name. Her latest, out in October, is Cook Like a Pro.

"I am so excited to continue sharing my recipes on Barefoot Contessa for years to come," said Garten. "I'm looking forward to new seasons full of delicious dishes, helpful cooking tips and techniques and inspiring guests. This is going to be fun!"

Food Network is owned by Discovery, Inc.