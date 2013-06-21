Food Network Drops Paula Deen

Food Network Friday said it will drop star Paula Deen from

its roster in the wake of the famed chef's use of a racial slur.





Earlier this week it was revealed that Deen, in

a deposition for a lawsuit brought against Deen and her brother by a former

employee, had used the N-word. Deen on Friday apologized for her actions in two

separate online videos, but the Food Network decided to cut ties with the

popular chef.





In a statement the network said "it will not renew Paula

Deen's contract when it expires at the end of this month."





Deen has been a star and a mainstay on the

network for more than a decade, having premiered her first series, Paula's

Home Cooking in 2002. Her current show, Paula's Best Dishes, is still

airing new episodes, but its unclear if and when Food Network will remove the

show from its lineup.