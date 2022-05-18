Food Network Dominates Promo Mojo in Week Ended May 15

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through May 15.

Food Network dominates the Promo Mojo ranker, grabbing first, second and third place to promote, respectively, Supermarket Stakeout, BBQ Brawl and Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition.

NBC, the sole traditional broadcaster in our top five, hypes the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which aired Sunday night, in fourth place.

Rounding out the ranking is HGTV, which promotes the third season of Celebrity IOU in fifth place.

Notably, the Celebrity IOU promo scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (120), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch them all the way through (vs. interrupting them by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Supermarket Stakeout, Food Network

Impressions: 295,647,162

Interruption Rate: 1.52%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,019,359

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $609,452

2) BBQ Brawl, Food Network

Impressions: 205,814,814

Interruption Rate: 1.40%

Attention Index: 110 (10% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $995,517

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) Worst Cooks in America, Food Network

Impressions: 198,746,897

Interruption Rate: 1.37%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $904,421

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

4) 2022 Billboard Music Awards, NBC

Impressions: 175,836,987

Interruption Rate: 1.87%

Attention Index: 100 (0% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,117,586

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $294,287

5) Celebrity IOU, HGTV

Impressions: 153,778,129

Interruption Rate: 1.30%

Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $592,065

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).