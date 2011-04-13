Food Network, Cooking Channel To Debut 20 New Series
Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts
Food Network and Cooking Channel will premiere 29 new series
and see 22 shows return in the 2011-12 season, the networks announced Wednesday
at the Scripps Networks Interactive upfront in New York.
The new primetime series on Food Network include Have Cake,
Will Travel, about a cake decorator traveling the country to create cakes for
special events; Heat Seekers, about two chefs searching for the spiciest food
in the country; Tough Cookies, a docu-soap about a multi-generational family
running a bakery in New Jersey; and Supersizers, about two foodies who explore
the history of cusine in different eras and receive medical exams to see how
the diets of the past affect their bodies.
New series in daytime include a project from food blogger
Ree Drummond called Pioneer Woman and a untitled cooking series from country
singer Trisha Yearwood.
The Cooking Channel has five new series in primetime: Eat
St., Unique Sweets, The Originals With Emeril, From Spain With Love, and Hook,
Line & Dinner. New daytime series are The Perfect 3, Baking Made Easy, and
an untitled project from food entrepreneur Ching-He Huang.
Scripps' upfront took place at Cipriani 42nd
Street, where attendees were treated to a breakfast buffett and appearances
from Scripps stars, including chef Bobby Flay, Adam Richman (Travel Channel's Man v. Food), and Rob "Vanilla Ice"
Van Winkle (DIY's The Vanilla Ice Project).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.