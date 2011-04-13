Food Network, Cooking Channel To Debut 20 New Series

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

Food Network and Cooking Channel will premiere 29 new series

and see 22 shows return in the 2011-12 season, the networks announced Wednesday

at the Scripps Networks Interactive upfront in New York.

The new primetime series on Food Network include Have Cake,

Will Travel, about a cake decorator traveling the country to create cakes for

special events; Heat Seekers, about two chefs searching for the spiciest food

in the country; Tough Cookies, a docu-soap about a multi-generational family

running a bakery in New Jersey; and Supersizers, about two foodies who explore

the history of cusine in different eras and receive medical exams to see how

the diets of the past affect their bodies.

New series in daytime include a project from food blogger

Ree Drummond called Pioneer Woman and a untitled cooking series from country

singer Trisha Yearwood.

The Cooking Channel has five new series in primetime: Eat

St., Unique Sweets, The Originals With Emeril, From Spain With Love, and Hook,

Line & Dinner. New daytime series are The Perfect 3, Baking Made Easy, and

an untitled project from food entrepreneur Ching-He Huang.

Scripps' upfront took place at Cipriani 42nd

Street, where attendees were treated to a breakfast buffett and appearances

from Scripps stars, including chef Bobby Flay, Adam Richman (Travel Channel's Man v. Food), and Rob "Vanilla Ice"

Van Winkle (DIY's The Vanilla Ice Project).