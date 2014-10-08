FNG’s Teran Named General Counsel at Fox Sports

Fox Networks Group announced Wednesday Claudia Teran, executive VP and general counsel at FNG, is expanding her duties to include global business and legal affairs for Fox Sports. Teran will add the title of general counsel at Fox Sports.

Teran will head an integrated business and legal affairs team responsible for domestic and overseas sports rights acquisitions.

She will continue to oversee negotiations and acquisitions of international businesses in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

“Fox has maintained its premier position as the most successful global brand in television for well over a decade,” said Rita Tuzon, FNG executive VP and general counsel. “During that time Claudia has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to ensure that both the company and our team, league, association, and conference partners benefit fully from our efforts.”

Teran has served as the number two legal executive for FNG since 2011 and worked as a transactional attorney at Sidley & Austin prior to joining Fox in 2000.