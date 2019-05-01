FNC Names Washington Correspondent
Mark Meredith, White House correspondent for Media General and Nexstar station groups (Nexstar bought Media General stations in 2017), has joined Fox News Channel in Washington.
Meredith will be a correspondent covering breaking news out of the Capital. He joins the top-rated cable news operation May 6.
Meredith helped develop Media General's Washington bureau in advance of the 2016 presidential election.
His resume also includes reporter for WMBF-TV Myrtle Beach, S.C.
