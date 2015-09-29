FNC Has September to Remember

According to Fox News Channel, the third quarter represented a ratings first. For the first time it was the number one network, not just news network, in basic cable for an entire quarter.

That quarter included the record ratings for its primetime coverage of the first Republican presidential debate, but there was plenty of other news as well, it points out, from the TV news crew shooting to the flap over the Confederate flag.

According to FNC, it had the top 14 cable news shows in total viewers for the quarter.

Among the top three news nets in the quarter, FNC more than doubled the ratings of second-place CNN in total day and primetime.