FNC and Congressional Black Caucus to Hold Debates

Fox News Channel and the Congressional Black Caucus still plan to hold Democratic and Republican presidential candidate debates, even with major Democratic candidates refusing to participate.



The latest two to drop out are the party's biggest stars, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.



In a statement, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute said: "Black Caucus Political Education and Leadership Institute (CBC Institute) is sponsoring and will hold four primary debates -- two among Democratic presidential candidates and two among Republican presidential candidates. Regarding media stories or inquiries about the broadcasting of these events, the CBC Institute has secured agreements with CNN and FOX News to nationally telecast the debates. Each network will telecast one debate for

Democrats and one for Republicans, and we are proceeding with these agreements.



Moveon.org had been pushing Democrats to snub the debate by calling Fox a "right-wing misinformation network." John Edwards was the first to say he would not participate, prompting Fox News Channel Chief Roger Ailes to warn that "Any candidate for high office from either party who believes he can blacklist any news organization is making a terrible mistake."