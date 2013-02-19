Floyd Mayweather Inks Pay-Per-View Deal With Showtime, CBS Corp.

Eight-time world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather has entered

into a pay-per-view deal with Showtime Networks and its parent company, CBS

Corp., which will allow the popular fighter to hold six fights on Showtime PPV

over the next 30 months.





Financial details were not disclosed, but it is being

described as "biggest in the sport of boxing."





Under the new deal, Showtime PPV will collaborate with CBS

Corp. to promote Mayweather's events on the CBS TV network and via the

corporation's other media platforms. The first big event under this deal will

be Mayweather's May 4 bout against Robert "The Ghost" Guerrero.





Mayweather's fights average over one million PPV buys per

event, which is the highest PPV buy average of any boxer in history. If those

numbers hold through all six fights, it will be the richest individual athlete

deal in all of sports.