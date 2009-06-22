FLN Throws Back ‘Three Sheets' July 20

Fine Living Network is set to air the fourth season of Three Sheets, which follows comedian Zane Lamprey around the world as he reports on (and participates in) the drinking customs of cultures around the world.

The show premieres on FLN July 20 at 10 p.m. The first three seasons of the show aired on the now defunct Mojo HD, which was part of a sutie of high definition channels created and run by InDemand Networks, which is owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Cox Communications:. FLN will be airing 18 new episodes as well as the entire back catalogue. The network is launching the show in conjunction with a cross-platform marketing campaign with emphasis on social networking sites like Facebook and Twitter. The show's Facebook page will feature behind-the-scenes video footage, outtakes, and live event footage.

"We are happy to add the hilarious and knowledgeable Zane Lamprey to our talent roster," said FLN General Manager Chad Youngblood. "Three Sheets...will add nicely to our growing lineup of cocktail shows."

The fourth season kicks off in New Zealand where Lamprey drinks whiskey with "backwoods booze makers" and then hits the city. Other episodes this season will take Lamprey to New Zealand, Tanzania, Poland, and Iceland, among others.

Also at FLN, the network announced the new "FLN Is in the House" programming block, featuring home design shows such as Work That Room with Christopher Lowell, Landscaper's Challenge, and Closet Cases. The home décor block runs from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays beginning June 27.