‘Flipping Out’ Back on Bravo Aug. 17

Real estate show Flipping Out returns for its tenth season on Bravo Aug. 17. Jeff Lewis hosts and shows off his newfound fathering skills in the new season. According to Bravo, “With no shortage of design work, tight deadlines and outrageous clients, tempers flare and antics commence as his two very different worlds collide.”

Lewis’ partner Gage Edward, assistant Jenni Pulos and housekeeper Zoila Chavez—and baby Monroe Christine Lewis—round out the cast of the high-anxiety series.

Flipping Out premiered in 2007.

The show is produced by Authentic Entertainment with Lewis, Lauren Lexton, Billy Taylor and Jenni Pulos the executive producers.