'Flip or Flop' Star El Moussa Signs for New HGTV Show

HGTV said Christina El Moussa, who had starred in the hit show Flip or Flop, has signed a new deal to star in a new original series on the network.

Christina on the Coast will feature the real estate expert’s design business in Southern California. The eight-episode series is schedule to premiere in the first quarter of 2019.

El Moussa ended Flip or Flop after her split with husband Tarek. HGTV said it is also in discussion to develop a new series with him.

“Christina’s design style is very popular, so it’s a natural progression for us to expand her visibility with a new series,” said Allison Page, president, HGTV and Food Network. “Her fans also are deeply vested in her personal life and eager to see ‘what happens next’—so we’re bringing them the opportunity to share in these real-life moments in a way that no one else can.”

“Design is my favorite part of the house-flipping process and I can’t wait to be able to now work directly with clients and create a space they’ve always dreamed of having,” said Christina El Moussa. “The past few years have brought a lot of change into my life and I am so excited to see what the next stage has in store for me both professionally and personally, there is so much to look forward to and this is only the beginning.”