‘Flight of the Conchords: Live in London’ on HBO Oct. 6

The comedy special Flight of the Conchords: Live in London airs Saturday, Oct. 6 on HBO. Musical comedians Bret McKenzie and Jemaine Clement, who starred in the original Flight of the Conchords series on HBO, star in the special.

Flight of the Conchords premiered in 2007 and depicted fictionalized versions of the pair’s lives in New York. It ran for two seasons.

The special was taped before a live audience at the Eventim Apollo and features the Conchords performing songs from their recent Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords tour.

McKenzie and Clement, from New Zealand, will play never-before-televised songs on the special, as well as some of their classics.

Clement’s film credits include the Rio movies, Men in Black 3 and The BFG. He also has a recurring role in HBO series Divorce.

McKenzie was the music supervisor for the 2011 film The Muppets.

The executive producers of Flight of the Conchords: Live in London are Clement, McKenzie, Simon Pizey, Hamish Hamilton and Mike Martinovich. Hamilton directs.