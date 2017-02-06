Fleury Named Head of Programming, International at A+E Networks

A+E Networks promoted Laura Fleury to senior VP, head of programming, international.

Fleury, who has been with A+E for more than 20 years, was most recently senior VP, programming and development of LMN. She will report to Patrick Vien, executive managing director, international.

In her new post, Fleury will be responsible for overseeing global programming teams on the development of original content and co-productions that will boost overseas growth of networks including History, Lifetime, A&E Network, FYI, Blaze and Crime + Investigation. She will also supervise scheduling and acquisitions.

“Laura is a veteran TV executive whose track record for delivering ratings hits and long-running, culturally-relevant franchises will be a major asset to the international team,” said Vien. “With an eye toward making our brands more meaningful both locally and globally, her diverse acumen will be crucial for driving tailored programming strategies, market by market, and as we deepen our commitment to local production.”

Before LMN, Fleury developed and executive produced some of A&E Network’s series including The First 48, Beyond Scared Straight, Cold Case Files, and Parking Wars.

“I’m thrilled to expand my experience into such an important part of our business, and one that is under such strong leadership. I’m a storyteller by nature and by trade, and to be able to collaborate with talented storytellers around the world as we grow the A+E brands is a dream come true," she said.