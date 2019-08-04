‘Fleabag’ Wins Big at TCA Awards

Beverly Hills, Calif. — The Television Critics Association gave out its awards at the Beverly Hilton Saturday, with Amazon Prime series Fleabag winning three trophies. Desus & Mero, hosts of the Showtime talk show of the same name, hosted the event.

Fleabag won Outstanding Achievement in Comedy and Program of the Year. Star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge won Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Michelle Williams took home Individual Achievement in Drama for her role in Fosse/Verdon on FX.

HBO’s Leaving Neverland won Outstanding Achievement in News and Information.

Netflix’s Queer Eye was singled out for Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming.

PBS Kids’ Arthur won for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming.

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows went to HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

Outstanding New Program was claimed by Netflix’s Russian Doll.

Outstanding Achievement in Movie or Miniseries went to HBO’s Chernobyl.

Outstanding Achievement in Drama was given to AMC’s Better Call Saul.

The Lifetime Achievement Honoree went to David Milch, creator of Deadwood and co-creator of NYPD Blue.

The TCA’s Heritage Award was given to HBO’s Deadwood.