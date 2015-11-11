Flavio Morales Joins Endemol Shine Latino

Flavio Morales has been tapped as executive VP, Endemol Shine Latino, U.S. Initiatives.

Morales, who was a longtime programming exec at NBCUniversal’s mun2 (now known as NBCUniverso), will work on the development of scripted, unscripted and digital content for Hispanic/English-speaking viewers in the U.S.

“Flavio brings a wealth of experience as both a producer and as a programming executive to our team,” said Endemol Shine North America Cochairmen and CoCEOs Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin. “He’s already off and running, developing original content aimed at the English speaking U.S. Hispanic marketplace—an area we believe has been left largely untapped.”

Morales joins recently named Endemol Shine Latino President Laurens Drillich at the Spanish-language sales and production arm of Endemol Shine North America.