Flash! DTV Transition Is on the Way, Says Michigan Association of Broadcasters

A total of 43 Michigan TV stations will roadblock (air at the same time) a public-service announcement about the digital-TV transition Feb. 20 as part of a kickoff campaign to a year-long effort in advance of the switch to digital.

All full-power analog stations have been directed by Congress to stop broadcasting in analog by the end of the day Feb. 17, 2009.

The spot will air between 7:58 p.m. and 7:59 p.m. in the form of a news broadcast, with viewers told about the deadline and told what they need to do to continue to receive a TV signal if they have an analog set.

Although the minute is not airing in primetime (8 p.m.-11 p.m.), it is in the prime access slot where a number of syndicated shows, like game shows Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, draw large audiences.

The spots will air on the same day as a DTV-transition news conference sponsored by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters and held at the state capital in Lansing.