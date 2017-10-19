‘Fixer-Upper’ Back on HGTV November 21

HGTV hit Fixer Upper, featuring Chip and Joanna Gaines, returns for season five Tuesday, November 21. Fixer Upper follows Chip and Joanna as they fix up homes in their Waco, Texas, hometown. It is the show's final season.

There are 19 one-hour episodes in the new season. Season five will also feature former First Lady Laura Bush and former football star Tim Tebow.

“Fixer Upper fans are going to love this season,” said Allison Page, general manager, U.S. programming and development for HGTV, DIY Network, Food Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel and Great American Country. “Chip and Joanna’s love for their family, their admiration and respect for each other, and their genuine passion for home renovation inspires everyone who watches the series.”

The premiere episode features Matt and Samantha, a couple who is moving to Waco from Austin, Texas, to find their first family home. Chip and Joanna secretly ask Matt’s grandfather, a woodworker in Kansas City, to build end tables for the couple’s home.

“We are really, really proud of season five. We laid it all on the field and didn’t hold anything back,” said Chip.

Joanna added, “We love renovating homes for all these beautiful families. It has become such a big part of our lives.”

In May 2018, the Gaines duo will star in a spinoff series, Fixer Upper: Behind the Design.



HGTV saluted the couple ahead of the final season of Fixer Upper: "We’ve all been on an incredible journey with Chip and Joanna for five years. It takes a huge amount of time and creative energy to make a phenomenal series like Fixer Upper. We understand their decision to spend more time with their family."