Five Things Paul Lee NeedsTo Know About His New Job

Within 36 hours of being on the job as President of ABC

Entertainment Group, Paul Lee had already gotten at least

one thing right: “There’s no question that this is a more difficult job,” he told critics at the TCA

Summer Press Tour Aug. 1.

To be sure, there’s a reason he’s got the

gig. Many of the same abilities and talents

he applied to drive ABC Family

from a seemingly bum, multi-billiondollar

acquisition for The Walt Disney

Co. to a top 10 basic cable network

with a slate of successful original

series are exactly what he needs to

thrive in the broadcast primetime

game. “There are so many of the

same skill sets,” CW Entertainment

President and former Lifetime executive

Dawn Ostroff told B&C. “You’ve

got to be a good manager, you’ve got to

have a vision for the kind of programming

you want, you have to have good

relationships in the community—with

the agents, studio executives, writers

and creative talent. And most importantly,

you need to trust your instincts.”

But still, jumping from ABC Family to

the broadcast mothership won’t be easy.

“Due to the volume, due to the level

of increased profile and scrutiny,

you do go to

drinking

from

the fire hose,” says Fox Entertainment President

Kevin Reilly, a former FX executive.

“That’s something that you can’t really prepare

anyone for.”

Still, B&C decided to try. We canvassed several

top past and present broadcast network

execs with cable backgrounds to identify what

the biggest differences will be for Lee in his

new job.

1. Forget Branding:

It’s the Ratings, Stupid

In cable, branding tends to come first, ratings

second. Broadcast is the opposite, simply because

of how the money flows. “When you run

a cable network, it’s incredibly brand-centric;

first and foremost, you need to take concepts

and run them through your brand filter,” says

Discovery Communications COO Peter Liguori,

who formerly ran Fox Broadcasting and before

that FX. “The reason you do that is in cable, a

great portion of revenue is affiliate revenue and

the value of that brand is in fact how you make

money. But ad revenue is not the primary driver

of that business. So, ratings in an odd way are

somewhat secondary.”

In the broadcast world, despite the networks’

push to get retrans cash, revenue is ad-driven.

“The only way you drive ad rates is by getting

audience,” Liguori adds. “So, [Lee’s] first filter

really is going to be, ‘Can we get the show to

rate?’ and then, ‘Is this an ABC show?’ Clearly,

one will argue he should do both, but it’s where

the priorities are different. Brand first, ratings

second in cable. Ratings first, brand second in

broadcast.”

2. Get on Yer Bike

The British-born Lee acknowledged on the TCA

stage that there’s inherently more time in cable to

get things right. And while he worked in broadcasting

in the U.K., there is literally nothing like

the broadcast cycle in the U.S. Some level of past

experience with the U.S. process is pretty helpful

as a reference point if nothing else. So, insiders

agree, this is the one area where Lee will likely

have to just plain brace himself.

Despite so many attempts to reform the

broadcast production cycle, with moves toward

year-round development, the business is still ingrained

in a cycle built around an upfront. It

makes for far less maneuverability in broadcast

than cable.

Everything comes together at once, Reilly

explains: “You’ve got to mount the shows and

finish and screen and select things under a very

compressed timetable, and then take that lineup

and set a schedule, dealing with all of the components

from management to talent to sales and

press. Then you process it and present that in

the public forum at the upfront.”

But Liguori says some basic cable instincts

tend to translate well to the cycle. “If you like

something in cable, you can dig down deep,

really mine it and try to unearth the very best

show inside that concept,” he says. He adds

that it’s a bigger challenge to do so when you

have 22 hours of broadcast TV to put on, but

“it’s very healthy to migrate that process to

broadcast.”

3. Get Used to the Spotlight. Fast.

Reporters and critics fired away at Lee during

his first press conference, but did so with kid

gloves because of his lack of involvement with ABC’s current lineup. That won’t last. “There’s

not one cable job I’ve ever seen or been in that’s

under such a microscope,” says one insider who

has worked at a high level in broadcast and cable.

“In cable, you get to focus on your creative,

you make the moves you want to make without

100 eyes on top of you, you’re under the radar

of the press. In broadcast, it’s all the opposite.”

As one entertainment chief puts it, in the big

broadcast seat, you find yourself more frequently

in a lose-lose scenario. “It’s more challenging

to be a hero because you back a low-rated

show and everyone says, ‘Why are you backing

a low-rated show?’” the exec says. “You cancel

a critical darling and everyone says, ‘You killed

a brilliant flower.’ That tends to not be the dialogue

in cable. There are different criteria.”

Best advice: deep breaths. And keep people

around you who you can trust and work with

in shorthand.

4. Block Out the Noise

Part of the reason for the amped-up profile in

broadcast is the fact that there are more and bigger

stakeholders in what you do than in any

other job in TV. You will also work constantly

amid the clamor of those voices. Broadcast

primetime is the most prominent place in TV

where producers can become very wealthy, so

the pressures from the community of producers,

agents and studio executives “to keep their

show on the air, to put their show behind the

huge hit is extraordinary,” a network insider

says. “You get none of that in cable.”

“The old adage of following your instincts

gets a little more difficult at times when there’s

more noise in the system, and there’s more noise

in the broadcast system than there is on the cable

side,” Reilly says.

But this is a point where cable is an excellent

training ground, Reilly says. “It does teach you

focus,” he explains. “I believe you’re much more

focused as a system, and your success ratio goes

up when you are committing to a few things.”

5. Delegate, Delegate, Delegate

The most obvious difference between working

in basic cable, even among the most active

original programmers, and running a broadcast

operation is the sheer volume.

FX Networks chief John Landgraf pointed out

in his Aug. 3 executive session at TCA that his

network has the most original programming of

any basic cable net, and he plans to max out at a

dozen shows over the course of any given year.

Landgraf says launching even half that many is

“like a snake digesting a goat” for a basic cable

network.

USA Network also has one of the richest-in originals basic cable schedules, but “running NBC

is like running eight USAs,” as one insider put it,

citing the 22-hour-per-week broadcast schedule.

As a result, this is a job where you need to

depend on your people more and more, and

selecting the right people to work for you is

critical, according to Liguori. And you have to

be a good teacher: “You have to teach people

what you want, what your level of expectations

is, what your taste is.”

Still, the successful leap from cable to broadcast

ultimately is entirely doable, insiders agree.

Says Liguori: “If you have the drive and have the

chops, you will get used to the pace of decisionmaking

that broadcast requires, and you’ll grow

the constitution and fortitude to wake up every

morning and see your report card and learn to

manage that.”

E-mail comments to mgrego@nbmedia.com

and follow her on Twitter: @melissagrego