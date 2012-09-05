Five of Six Nets Post Gains With DNC Over First Night of RNC

Viewership for five of the six networks

covering the first night of the 2012 Democratic National Convention in

the 10 p.m. hour grew from the comparable night at last week's GOP affair.

NBC set the pace on Sept. 4 with coverage of speeches from

San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and First Lady Michelle Obama from Charlotte, averaging 5.02

million viewers and 1.93 million adults 25 to 54 from 10 p.m. to 11:06 p.m.,

according to Nielsen data. MSNBC was second with almost 4.11 million watchers

and 1.43 million in the demo. CNN was third with 3.89 million and 1.37 million

among the news demo.

CBS was fourth with 3.27 million watchers from 10 p.m. to

11:07 p.m., 1.06 million in the 25-to-54 group, which stood fifth. For its

part, ABC ranked fifth with an average audience of 3.24 million watchers from

10 p.m. to 11:08 p.m., including 1.14 million in the demo that was fourth in

that metric. Fox News Channel was sixth with almost 2.4 million viewers and

550,149 in the news demo.

