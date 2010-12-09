Five Execs Out Under New MTVN Ad Chief Lucas

With Jeff Lucas assuming control of ad sales for MTV Networks Music networks, five of the most senior sales executives at MTV and VH1 will be leaving the company.



Lucas, the executive VP who had been in charge of MTVN Entertainment networks including Comedy Central and Spike TV, was also given responsibility for the music channels earlier this week. The announcement also indicated that Sean Moran, who had been in charge of sales for the music networks, would be working for Lucas in a new "expanded" role.



Other members of Moran's sales team will be leaving MTVN, according to sources. They include Dan Lovinger, who had been senior VP at MTV; Laura Molen, senior VP at VH1; Steve Reisman, who was in charge of the New York office for MTV; and Alex Angeledes, who headed the L.A. office. B&C was unable to identify the fifth executive at press time.



The moves are somewhat surprising because in the last few quarters, Viacom has been touting improved ad sales at its networks group following increased ratings due to hit shows like Jersey Shore. But in the hot cable advertising market, Viacom's gains have still trailed companies like Discovery Communications, Scripps Networks and Turner Broadcasting.



MTVN declined to comment.