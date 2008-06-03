Fisher Ups Lovejoy to SVP/CFO

Joseph Lovejoy was named senior vice president and chief financial officer at Fisher Communications.

He was previously senior VP and acting CFO.

Lovejoy has been at Fisher since 2004. According to CEO Colleen Brown, he assumes responsibility for “the company’s financial operations, legal, corporate risk, real estate and investor relations.”

“Joe brings to the CFO position the expertise and proven track record of a successful financial executive, along with the hands-on business experience of an operations executive,” Brown said. “This strong combination of skills and experience is important to Fisher’s executive management team and will support Fisher’s drive toward creating greater shareholder value.”

Seattle-based Fisher owns 13 TV stations.