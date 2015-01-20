Fisher Tapped for WEVV Evansville GM

Jeffrey Fisher has been named general manager of WEVV Evansville, the CBS and Fox affiliate in DMA No. 103. Fisher has been director of sales at Nexstar-Mission rival WEHT-WTVW since 2005.

Bayou City Broadcasting acquired the station from Nexstar Jan. 1 following Nexstar's acquisition of Communications Corp. of America. WEVV took over the Fox affiliation from WTVW in 2011 following an affiliation dispute between Nexstar and Fox.

"Jeff's proven track record of success in sales management with two stations in one market and his obvious knowledge and commitment to the Evansville television community made him the ideal candidate for general manager of WEVV," said DuJuan McCoy, president and CEO of Bayou City Broadcasting. "I am very pleased to have Jeff as an integral part of the future development and growth of CBS44 and FOX44."

Fisher spoke of fulfilling a lifelong goal by making general manager in his home market. "I could not have been more fortunate than to have achieved that goal with such a vibrant and exciting company as Bayou City," he said. "I really look forward to the exciting changes that we will be bringing to the Evansville community...stay tuned."