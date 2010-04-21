Fisher Consulting On 'Daily Buzz'

FisherCommunications has entered a licensing and consulting agreement with ACME

Television for ACME's syndicated The Daily Buzz morning program. Fisher will

provide consulting services and will "license certain assets of the

program in order to produce unique content to be distributed on both

traditional broadcast and newly created digital platforms," Fisher said in

a statement.

Fisher VP of Digital Content Troy McGuire will oversee

operations of the show. He was executive producer on Daily Buzz from 2004 to

2007.

Fisher is rolling out a series of hyper-local websites,

powered by DataSphere, within its TV markets. That strategy ties into Fisher's

plans for Daily Buzz.

"As we expand our broadcast-to-broadband initiative, we

are looking to create compelling digital content that will be localized by

market and distributed across multiple platforms, including The Daily Buzz and

the Internet," said Fisher Senior VP of Business Development Randa

Minkarah. "Similar to our hyperlocal initiative, this latest effort

provides TV stations with another means to compete for a larger base of

advertisers, by offering stations' advertisers a cross-platform solution at attractive

price points."

ACME President/COO Doug Gealy said the agreement will expand

the show's footprint and capitalize on Fisher's Internet expertise. "We

plan to offer new digital revenue opportunities to existing and new affiliates

of The Daily Buzz and to ACME's six television stations," he added.

Five of the six ACME stations, including WBXX Knoxville, are

CW affiliates. All five air The Daily Buzz, which ACME describes as a

"live weekday news and lifestyle program."