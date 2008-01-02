Fisher Communications Hooks KBAK, KBFX

Fisher Communications closed on its $55 million purchase of KBAK-TV and low power KBFX-CA Bakersfield, Calif., from Westwind Communications.

Troy McGuire, vice president of news for the two stations since January 2007, was named general manager, as well. In the latter post, he succeeds Wayne Lansche, who is retiring.

Fisher owns 13 full-power stations and eight low-powers, as well as eight radio stations.