First Week of 2013 NCAA Tournament Up 5% Over Last Year

The ratings momentum for the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball

tournament continued through the weekend, as the first week of coverage is

averaging a 6.3 overnight rating, the highest opening week rating in 23 years.

The combined coverage on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV is 5%

higher than the first week of last year (6.0 rating). Turner and CBS' third

round coverage on Sunday averaged a 7.6 overnight rating, the highest rating

for the first Sunday of the NCAA Tournament in 20 years, up 19% over last year.

Excluding Sunday (those numbers will be available later on

Monday), the tournament is averaging 8.2 million viewers, up 2% over the same

time frame as last year.

Coverage resumes with the Sweet 16 on Thursday

and Friday.