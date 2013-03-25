First Week of 2013 NCAA Tournament Up 5% Over Last Year
The ratings momentum for the 2013 NCAA Men's Basketball
tournament continued through the weekend, as the first week of coverage is
averaging a 6.3 overnight rating, the highest opening week rating in 23 years.
The combined coverage on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV is 5%
higher than the first week of last year (6.0 rating). Turner and CBS' third
round coverage on Sunday averaged a 7.6 overnight rating, the highest rating
for the first Sunday of the NCAA Tournament in 20 years, up 19% over last year.
Excluding Sunday (those numbers will be available later on
Monday), the tournament is averaging 8.2 million viewers, up 2% over the same
time frame as last year.
Coverage resumes with the Sweet 16 on Thursday
and Friday.
