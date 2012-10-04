First Presidential Debate Attracts 67.2 Million Viewers

A total audience of 67.2 million viewers watched the first debate between President Barack Obama and Republican candidate Mitt Romney on Oct. 3, up 28% from the first debate of the 2008 presidential election, according to Nielsen.

The debate aired on 12 networks -- ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, Univision, PBS, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, CurrentTV and CNBC.

On cable news, more viewers watched the debate

on Fox News than any other channel, according to Nielsen fast

national ratings. FNC had an audience of 10.42 million total viewers from

9-10:30 p.m. ET, when the debate aired. It was also tops in the key demo of

adults 25-54 with 2.93 million. It was Fox News' highest-rated presidential

debate ever.

CNN was second in both measures, with 6.05 million tuning

into the channel for the debate and 2.37 million adults 25-54. MSNBC was third with

4.71 million total viewers and 1.85 million key adults.

On broadcast, ABC was the favored network by a slight

margin, averaging 11.25 million viewers to NBC's close-second 11.07 million. CBS drew 10.58 million total viewers.