First Presenters Announced for Emmy Awards

The first round of presenters for the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast were announced Monday by Don Mischer, the program’s executive producer. The group is comprised of 13 eclectic performers who have accumulated Emmy, Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy and SAG award wins in the past.

Three of the nominees in the lead actor in a drama series category will present: Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and True Detective co-stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson.

Presenters also include Oscar winners Halle Berry, currently starring on CBS’ Extant, and Julia Roberts, star of the HBO movie The Normal Heart, as well as Grammy winners and The Voice coaches Adam Levine and Gwen Stefani.

The list of presenters is rounded by a half-dozen television staples: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife), Amy Poehler (Parks and Recreation), Kerry Washington (Scandal), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory) and Zooey Deschanel (New Girl).

The 66th Emmy Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers and produced by Don Mischer Productions, takes place Aug. 25 on NBC.