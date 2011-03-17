'First Four' Ratings Decline on Second Night

The third and fourth games of the First Four didn't measure up to the initial two with the Nielsens.

According to Nielsen Fast National data, TruTV averaged a 0.5 U.S. rating and 786,000 watchers for its coverage of University of Texas San Antonio-Alabama State from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on March 16, followed by a 0.8 and 1.25 million watchers on average for VCU-USC in the nightcap.

