Fireworks Draw 6.3 Million Viewers on PBS
PBS' broadcast of its July 4th special A Capitol Fourth averaged 6.3 million
viewers on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen fast nationals.
The 32nd annual celebration took place on the
West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and featured the traditional
fireworks display as well as performances from American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, Smash star Megan Hilty and The
Voice winner Javier Colon, among others.
PBS' audience put it in second place for the evening'sfireworks broadcasts. The Macy's 4th
of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC drew 7.9 million viewers from 9-10
p.m. while CBS averaged 5.4 million viewers for its Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular from 10-11 p.m.
