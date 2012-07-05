Fireworks Draw 6.3 Million Viewers on PBS

PBS' broadcast of its July 4th special A Capitol Fourth averaged 6.3 million

viewers on Wednesday night, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

The 32nd annual celebration took place on the

West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., and featured the traditional

fireworks display as well as performances from American Idol winner Phillip Phillips, Smash star Megan Hilty and The

Voice winner Javier Colon, among others.

PBS' audience put it in second place for the evening'sfireworks broadcasts. The Macy's 4th

of July Fireworks Spectacular on NBC drew 7.9 million viewers from 9-10

p.m. while CBS averaged 5.4 million viewers for its Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular from 10-11 p.m.