FiOS TV Drops Outdoor Channel

Verizon’s FiOS TV dropped Outdoor Channel from its lineup Thursday morning, joining sister network Sportsman Channel and the Weather Channel among networks recently pared from the telco TV provider’s service.

In a statement to subscribers, Verizon said:

"We are committed to providing our customers with the best TV experience while keeping our prices low," Verizon said in the statement. "Each year, the cost of content increases substantially, and in order to prevent those costs from being reflected on your bill, it is sometimes necessary to remove channels from our lineup. We have decided not to renew our contract for the Outdoor Channel and have discontinued broadcasting it. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. "

