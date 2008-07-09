FiOS TV Adding Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network will be available on Verizon Communications’ FiOS TV service in both standard-definition and HD under terms of a carriage agreement between the regional sports network and the telephone company.

FiOS TV was already offering Big Ten Network in the Fort Wayne, Ind., area, and the Internet-protocol-TV service will launch the RSN region-by-region during the next few months.

“As FiOS continues to roll out across the country, Big Ten fans can connect with their universities as never before,” Big Ten Network president Mark Silverman said in a statement. “This is a tremendous way for both Big Ten Network and Verizon to attract more subscribers, and we look forward to a very long and productive relationship for many years to come.”

Verizon vice president, FiOS TV content and programming Terry Denson added, “Big Ten Network is an exciting addition to our channel lineup, giving customers a front seat to their favorite college-football games. This is just one more illustration of our commitment to providing the very best channel offerings.”

Big Ten Network is a joint venture between subsidiaries of the Big Ten Conference and Fox Cable Networks.