Fine Living Acquires Biggest Loser, Queer Eye Reruns

Scripps Networks Interactive-owned Fine Living signed a multiyear deal with NBC Universal Domestic Television Distribution that will bring the current season of NBC’s The Biggest Loser: Families and the entire 99-episode library of Bravo’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guyto the network.

Fine Living will also be the cable home of the next season of Biggest Loser: Couples when it launches on NBC next year, and it will be able to air the previously unreleased pilot of Queer Eye, featuring a slightly different set of hosts, before the “Fab 5” were set in stone.

"By bringing these two significant franchises to FLN, we continue our quest to move our channel into the top tier of all lifestyle television networks,” Fine Living general manager Chad Youngblood said in announcing the deal. “Both series have captured the hearts and remotes of millions of TV watchers, and we are delighted to have them on FLN. Certainly, adding these two shows to our lineup underscores our belief that FLN will soon stand for ‘America's Favorite Lifestyle Network.’"

Biggest Loser will premiere on Fine Living Sept. 20, with new episodes premiering Saturdays and Sundays at 9 p.m. Queer Eye will premiere Monday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.