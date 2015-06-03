Findley Named Deputy Wireline Competition Chief

Madeleine Findley is being named deputy chief of the FCC's Wireline Competition Bureau, according to bureau chief Matthew DelNero. The bureau promotes broadband competition, arguably the FCC's current primary focus.

Findley has been associate general counsel at the FCC since April 2014 where, among other things, she worked on the legal underpinnings of the FCC's decision to preempt state laws limiting municipal broadband, a decision strongly opposed by cable operators.

“I am delighted to have Madeleine join our team," said DelNero in a statement. "She has already contributed greatly to the FCC’s mission through her work in the FCC’s Office of General Counsel, and we look forward to the benefits that her insight, experience and creativity will bring to the Wireline Bureau.”

Before joining the FCC, Findley was in private practice with Wiltshire & Grannis and Sidley Austin.