TBS Streaming ‘Final Space’ Game on Facebook Live

TBS is inviting fans of its series Final Space to play cards with its animated star in an interactive game on Facebook Live.

“Cards with Gary,” the game, launches Monday at 8 p.m. ET. The series appears on TBS at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The game mixes real world elements with the cartoon world based on the TV series. TBS worked with digital agency GLOW, which has proprietary software that powers the game.

Fans will be able to crowd source moves in the game via onscreen, live, interactive voting.

Final Space, which debuted on TBS in February, is the network’s youngest skewing original series. It began as a seven-minute pilot on social media.

The game is designed expand the show into multiplatform storytelling and facilitate additional audience engagement.