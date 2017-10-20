Final Season of ‘Red Oaks’ Starts on Amazon

The third and final season of ‘80s comedy Red Oaks is available on Amazon. Produced at Amazon Studios, the show is set in the summer of 1987, at and around a country club in New Jersey. The cast includes Craig Roberts, Paul Reiser, Jennifer Grey, Richard Kind and Gina Gershon.

The creators are Gregory Jacobs and Joe Gangemi. They executive produce the series, along with Steven Soderbergh and David Gordon Green.

The new season sees David, played by Roberts, chasing his dream to become a director in New York. Paul Reiser’s Getty is in prison. Sam (Richard Kind) and Judy (Jennifer Grey) are finding new passions in New Jersey. Wheeler and Misty have taken their relationship to the next level but face unforeseen obstacles.

Reiser told B&C, “It was an interesting season because we knew going in that it was the final season, so the writers had to wrap everybody up in a nice, neat way.”

He spoke of a show built around Roberts’ David character, who is coming of age, but notes that all the characters are coming of age too. “There’s a sweetness to the show,” Reiser added.