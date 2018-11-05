Final Season of ‘You’re the Worst’ on FXX Jan. 9

The fifth and final season of FXX comedy You’re the Worst premieres Jan. 9 on the network. You're the Worst is “a modern look at love and happiness told through the eyes of two people who haven't been very successful with either,” in FXX’s words.

The show comes from Stephen Falk.

Chris Geere plays Jimmy and Aya Cash portrays Gretchen. Rounding out the cast is Desmin Borges, who plays Edgar Quintero, Jimmy’s once homeless war-veteran roommate who writes comedy, and Kether Donohue as Lindsay Jillian, Gretchen’s best friend and former partner in crime.

After a whirlwind courtship, and a harsh post-cohabitation period that dealt with Gretchen’s depression, Jimmy and Gretchen learned how to manage a relationship in the face of tragedy when Jimmy's father unexpectedly died. Jimmy then proposed and suddenly disappeared when confronted with the notion that Gretchen would be his family.

After a period of separation, Jimmy and Gretchen are back together.